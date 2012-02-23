BERLIN Feb 23 Germany's government will
reduce solar power incentives by between 20 percent and 30
percent from March 9, rather than from April 1, which is what
had been expected, a statement released by the Economy and
Environment ministries said on Thursday.
It will cut incentives to 19.5 cents per kilowatt hour for
small plants, to 16.5 cents for plants up to 1,000 kilowatts and
to 13.5 cents for plants of up to 10 megawatts.
The acceleration of cuts in state-mandated photovoltaic
incentives follows a record-breaking expansion of solar power in
2011. Germany is the world's leader in solar power with about
25,000 megawatts of installed capacity.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)