BERLIN Feb 29 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet endorsed plans on Wednesday to cut state-mandated
incentives for photovoltaic electricity in the world's largest
market for solar power by up to 30 percent on March 9, Coalition
sources told Reuters.
Despite complaints from members of parliament in the
centre-right coalition and especially from the Christian Social
Union (CSU), the cabinet backed the proposed cuts by Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler and Environment Minister Norbert
Roettgen.
The government wants to reduce the expansion of solar power
after Germany added a record 7,500 megawatts in capacity in 2011
to bring its total to 25,000 megawatts, nearly as much as the
rest of the world combined.
There were protests against the cuts set to take place in
Berlin and elsewhere. The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and
Greens criticised the cuts as did some deputies in Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party in Bavaria, the
CSU. Bavaria has strongly benefited from the solar boom.
"We're not going to let this happen," one CDU member of
parliament told Reuters. Conservative MPs were especially
critical of the plan to move the cuts forward to March 9 from an
original schedule of April 1.
The measure will now head to the lower house of parliament.
The government wants to add between 2,500 and 3,500 MW
capacity per year and that is why it is cutting the incentives
so aggressively after a 15 percent drop on Jan. 1 and after
capacity was expanded by over 7,000 in both 2010 and 2011.
The incentives would fall from 25.42 cents to 19.5 cents per
kilowatt hour (kWh) for small plants up to 10 kilowatt (KW), to
16.5 cents for plants up to 1,000 KW and to 13.5 cents for
plants of up to 10 MW. After that there will be further monthly
cuts of 0.15 cents per kWh.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; editing by James Jukwey)