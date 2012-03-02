(Adds detail)
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 2 Plans by Germany to cut
solar power subsidies by up to 30 percent will be postponed to
April 1 from March 9 and may be watered down for large-scale
power plants, according to members of parliament in the
centre-right coalition.
The deputies in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), their Bavarian sister party the Christian
Social Union (CSU) and the Free Democrats (FDP), junior
coalition partners, agreed in a position paper, obtained by
Reuters, to delay the cuts by three weeks.
The paper also said there was agreement among deputies ahead
of a March 6 meeting in parliament on the issue.
The government wants to cut the expansion of solar power
after Germany added a record 7,500 megawatts capacity in 2011 to
bring its total to 25,000 MW, nearly as much as the rest of the
world combined.
So-called feed-in tariffs (FIT) have helped Germany's solar
industry blossom over the past decade, leading to a myriad of
listings and creating about 150,000 jobs. The government wants
to see the FIT cut by up to 30 percent in a one-off move, after
a series of annual cuts of about 15 percent in recent years.
Resistance to the March 9 cuts has been especially strong in
the CSU but also in the CDU itself. The CSU, based in Bavaria
where solar power is especially popular, opposes steep cuts for
plants over 1,000 megawatts.
The MPs in the ruling coalition had complained that the
proposed March 9 date for the incentive cuts would damage
confidence among suppliers and dealers.
Investors in solar power plants receive the FIT from
utilities for a fixed 20-year period. Cuts in the FIT apply only
to new installations.
On Wednesday, Merkel's cabinet endorsed plans to cut the
state-mandated incentives for photovoltaic electricity in the
world's largest market for solar power by up to 30 percent on
March 9, backing the proposed cuts by Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler and Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen.
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens criticised
the cuts as did some deputies in Merkel's Christian Democrats
(CDU) and their sister party in Bavaria, the CSU. Bavaria has
strongly benefited from the solar boom.
The government wants to add 2,500-3,500 MW capacity
annually, which is why it is cutting the incentives so
aggressively after a 15 percent drop on Jan. 1 and after
capacity was expanded by over 7,000 MW in both 2010 and 2011.
The incentives would fall to 0.195 euro per kilowatt hour
from 0.2542 euro for small plants up to 10 kilowatts (KW), to
0.165 euro for plants up to 1,000 KW and to 0.135 euro for
plants of up to 10 MW.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Dan Lalor)