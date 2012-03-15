GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 15 Installations of solar panels will continue to increase strongly in Germany in the first six months of the year, government and industry sources told Reuters, dealing a blow to efforts by the ruling coalition to get the market under control.
In the first six months of 2012, new photovoltaic (PV) installations are expected to reach at least 4 gigawatts (GW), the sources said, 2 GW of which are to be installed in March due to looming cuts in solar incentives scheduled for April.
Installations in January and February were about 1 GW, the sources said.
Capacity grew by around 7.4 GW in 2010 and 7.5 GW in 2011, far above the 2.5 to 3.5 GW Berlin would like to see each year and prompting the government to schedule massive cuts in solar feed-in tariffs, the industry's lifeblood as long as solar power is more expensive than conventional forms of energy.
Earlier this year, the German government decided tariffs would be cut by 37 percent from April 1.
The tariffs have helped Germany's solar industry blossom over the past decade, leading to a myriad of listings such as SolarWorld, SMA Solar and Q-Cells and creating about 150,000 jobs.
Germany, now the world's second largest market for solar panels when measured by annual installation, also nurtures solar companies around the world such as China's Suntech, Norway's Renewable Energy Corp (REC) and U.S.-based First Solar.
The German government has tried to limit growth of the fast-growing solar market, which only accounts for about 3 percent of the country's energy mix but swallows a large part of the costs consumers have to pay for renewable energy. (Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by James Jukwey)
