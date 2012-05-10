* SMA Solar Q1 net profit 29.6 mln eur vs 25.9 mln poll
* SolarWorld Q1 EBIT 31.5 mln eur vs 4.26 mln poll
* Both keep outlooks for lower sales in 2012
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, May 10 Strong demand ahead of steep
cuts in sector subsidies gave Germany's battered solar industry
a respite in the first quarter, with the country's two biggest
players beating profit expectations.
Germany's bellwether SMA Solar benefited from
customers rushing to buy solar technology ahead of cuts in
subsidies and posted first-quarter net profit of 29.6 million
euros ($38.3 million), significantly more than analysts had
forecast.
Likewise, SolarWorld, Germany's No.2 solar player,
posted a forecast-beating operating profit of 31.5 million
euros, also pointing to strong demand in Germany, the world's
largest solar market when measured by total size.
"In Germany, our results were affected by pull-forward
effects in the first three months, which were once again
triggered by politics," said SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank
Asbeck, nicknamed "sun king" for his outgoing nature.
The solar sector has come under intense pressure from fierce
competition from Asian rivals, overcapacity and falling
government subsidies for solar power, driving some players out
of business, including German players such as Solon
and Q-Cells.
In Germany, which accounted for more than a third of the
global solar market in 2011, the first quarter saw strong demand
as customers wanted to benefit from incentives - which guarantee
tariffs to buyers of solar installations for a certain period
-before steep cuts in the subsidies in April.
So-called feed-in tariffs (FIT) have helped Germany's solar
industry blossom over the past decade, leading to a myriad of
listings and creating about 150,000 jobs.
The government wants to slow down growth of installations in
Germany to 2,500-3,500 MW capacity annually after capacity was
expanded by about 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in both 2010 and 2011, and
therefore cut incentives by between 20 and nearly 40 percent
from April.
"The fact that SolarWorld and SMA have presented such good
numbers is a surprise, but should not be overestimated. It is
due to the pull-forward effects in light of the subsidy cuts.
The industry's crisis is far from over," a trader said.
SMA Solar and SolarWorld kept their cautious outlooks of
lower sales in the current year as a the market contracts.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
