BERLIN, June 28 Germany's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved cuts to incentives for the solar power industry that were milder and more watered down than expected.

Plans to introduce a 90 percent limit on incentives for larger solar power plants of over 10 kilowatts (KW) were dropped and will be introduced in 2014, according to the agreement reached in the mediation committee.

The Bundestag, or lower house, approved the law on Thursday, and the Bundesrat, or upper house, is expected to approve the measure at its sitting on Friday. The Bundesrat, or states chambers, had rejected the original cuts last month.

The incentives now will decline in small steps each month, instead of large annual or semi-annual steps in the past.

The feed-in tariffs (FIT) that utilities pay to 1.1 million solar power producers helped make Germany the world's largest market for photovoltaic power generation with a third of the world's installed capacity.

But critics complain the tariffs were too generous and contributed to greater-than-expected growth in recent years, which will burden consumers for the next two decades.

Germany currently has about 28 gigawatts (GW) of installed photovoltaic capacity.

The new law also will cap incentives when total capacity reaches 52 GW, in about three to five years when the FIT will most likely have fallen to levels that make solar power as inexpensive as some conventional fossil fuels.

The agreement follows several weeks of negotiations after the Bundesrat suspended the government's plans to slash the FIT after opposition parties and some federal states rejected the proposals. The gist of Chancellor Angela Merkel's original bill remained intact despite the watering down of some aspects.

The FIT will be cut by 20 to 30 percent retroactively from April. Medium-sized installations of 10-40 kilowatts (KW) will receive FIT of 18.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Merkel's decision to speed up the phase-out of nuclear power a year ago following Japan's Fukushima disaster has made Europe's biggest economy more reliant on renewable energy sources. (Reporting By Markus Wacket; writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Jane Baird)