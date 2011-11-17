BERLIN Nov 17 Germany's Economy Ministry
released a paper on Thursday with a proposal to reduce the
growth of new photovoltaic installations to 1,000 megawatts (1
gigawatt) a year in the world's biggest solar power market.
The suggestion follows a newspaper interview by Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
junior coalition partners the Free Democrats, who said reducing
new capacity to 1,000 megawatts per year would help contain
costs for incentives utilities pay to solar power producers.
Last year Germany installed a record 7.4 GW of new solar
power capacity, which was nearly half of the world's total of
16.6 GW installed.
Despite steep cuts in solar power incentives, Germany is
expected to add about 5.2 GW this year.
"Reducing that to 1,000 megawatts per year would represent
an effective contribution to limiting costs," the paper said.
The Economy Ministry paper will probably run into stiff
opposition from the Environment Ministry, controlled by Merkel's
conservatives, which last year reformed the feed-in tariff
system to cut incentives to 28.74 cents per kilowatt hour and is
opposed to further cuts.
The feed-in tariff will fall another 15 percent, as
scheduled in the reform, on Jan. 1, 2012.
Roesler, whose pro-business FDP party has often pushed for
steeper cuts in the feed-in tariffs, told the Rheinische Post
daily on Thursday: "It's the right thing to do to tackle the
things that raise costs the most. And that is above all
photovoltaic."
He added he would like to see the expansion of solar power
in Germany cut to 1,000 megawatts. But he did not elaborate on
how that would happen.
The pro-business wings of the FDP and Merkel's CDU have long
pushed for a cap on photovoltaic power.
Michael Kauch, FDP environment expert in parliament, said in
a statement on Thursday the proposal from the Economy Ministry
did not seek to put a firm cap on solar power installations in
Germany. He said cutting new installations could be achieved by
cutting the feed-in tariff more steeply.
