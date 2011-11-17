* Proposal would cut growth from 5.2 GW expected this year
* Opposition likely from Environment Ministry
* Would deal massive blow to solar industry
(Adds details, background, analyst quote)
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, Nov 17 Germany's Economy Ministry
released a paper on Thursday with a proposal to reduce the
growth of new photovoltaic installations to 1,000 megawatts (MW)
a year, a move that would dethrone the country as the world's
largest market for solar panels.
The suggestion follows a newspaper interview by Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
junior coalition partners the Free Democrats, who said reducing
new capacity to 1,000 MW, or 1 gigawatt (GW), per year would
help contain costs of the incentives that utilities pay to solar
power producers.
If turned into legislation, the move would effectively lead
to a collapse of the German solar market, the world's biggest,
and slam a sector that has already suffered from massive price
declines and falling government subsidies.
A similar move has caused Spain to shrink from the world's
biggest market in 2008 to an expected No.8 this year.
Shares in leading companies SolarWorld, Suntech
, Yingli, Centrotherm, LKD and
SMA Solar were all down, falling between 0.3 percent
and 10 percent.
Last year Germany installed a record 7.4 GW of new solar
power capacity, which was nearly half of the world's total of
16.6 GW installed, figures by the European Photovoltaic Industry
Association (EPIA) showed.
Despite steep cuts in solar power incentives, Germany is
expected to add about 5.2 GW this year.
"Reducing that to 1,000 MW per year would represent an
effective contribution to limiting costs," the paper said.
STIFF OPPOSITION
The Economy Ministry paper will probably run into stiff
opposition from the Environment Ministry, controlled by Merkel's
conservatives, which last year reformed the feed-in tariff
system to cut incentives to 28.74 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh)
and is opposed to further cuts.
"Given the fact that the German Renewable Act amendment 2012
had just recently been decided ... it is assumed to be unlikely
that further measures will be finally initiated in the short
term," LBBW analyst Erkan Aycicek said.
The feed-in tariff will fall another 15 percent, as
scheduled in the reform, on Jan. 1, 2012.
Roesler, whose pro-business FDP party has often pushed for
steeper cuts in the feed-in tariffs, told the Rheinische Post
daily on Thursday: "It's the right thing to do to tackle the
things that raise costs the most. And that is above all
photovoltaic."
He added he would like to see the expansion of solar power
in Germany cut to 1,000 MW. But he did not elaborate on how that
would happen.
The pro-business wings of the FDP and Merkel's CDU have long
pushed for a cap on photovoltaic power.
Michael Kauch, FDP environment expert in parliament, said in
a statement on Thursday the proposal from the Economy Ministry
did not seek to put a firm cap on solar power installations in
Germany. He said cutting new installations could be achieved by
cutting the feed-in tariff more steeply.
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Erik
Kirschbaum and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Anthony Barker)