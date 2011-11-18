* Says 15-percent cut for 2012 in solar growth is enough
* Economy ministry proposes steeper cut in solar's growth
* Move will shrink Germany's solar market, world's largest
By Thorsten Severin
BERLIN, Nov 18 Germany's Environment
Ministry on Friday dismissed a proposal from the Economy
Ministry to reduce the growth of new photovoltaic installations
to 1,000 megawatt (MW) a year, saying a 15-percent cut for 2012
was enough for now.
The spokeswoman for Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen
told a government news conference there were already cuts
scheduled for 2012 and that there was no need at the moment to
go beyond that. She said if cuts are too steep it would "choke
off" the photovoltaic sector.
A spokeswoman for Economy Minister Philipp Roesler took an
opposing view. She told the news conference why cutting solar
power support further was needed. She said solar incentives are
responsible for most of the 3.5 cents per kilowatt hour added to
consumers' bills for renewable energy even though they only make
up 3 percent of Germany's electricity.
The Economy Ministry released a paper on Thursday with a
proposal to reduce the growth of new photovoltaic installations
to 1,000 megawatt (MW) a year, a move that would dethrone the
country as the world's largest market for solar panels.
The suggestion follows a newspaper interview by Roesler,
leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners
the Free Democrats, who said reducing new capacity to 1,000 MW,
or 1 gigawatt (GW), per year would help contain costs of the
incentives that utilities pay to solar power producers.
If turned into legislation, the move would effectively lead
to a collapse of the German solar market, the world's biggest,
and slam a sector that has already suffered from massive price
declines and falling government subsidies.
Last year Germany installed a record 7.4 GW of new solar
power capacity, which was nearly half of the world's total of
16.6 GW installed, figures by the European Photovoltaic Industry
Association (EPIA) showed.
Despite steep cuts in solar power incentives, Germany is
expected to add about 5.2 GW this year.
The Economy Ministry paper will run into stiff opposition
from the Environment Ministry, controlled by Merkel's
conservatives, which last year reformed the feed-in tariff
system to cut incentives to 28.74 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh)
and is opposed to further cuts.
The feed-in tariff will fall another 15 percent, as
scheduled in the reform, on Jan. 1, 2012.
The pro-business wings of the FDP and Merkel's CDU have long
pushed for a cap on photovoltaic power.
Michael Kauch, FDP environment expert in parliament, said in
a statement on Thursday the proposal from the Economy Ministry
did not seek to put a firm cap on solar power installations in
Germany. He said cutting new installations could be achieved by
cutting the feed-in tariff more steeply.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by James Jukwey)