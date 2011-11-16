By Dana Schä;fer and Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 16 A German firm is to
start offering space travel insurance, hoping to cash in on a
new wave of 'ordinary astronauts' ahead of next year's first
commercial space trips.
Insurance giant Allianz will start offering its
new space travel policies from the start of next year to
coincide with the launch of Virgin Galactic, the spaceflight
company owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group.
So far about 450 people have reserved seats for the
$200,000, five-minute trips into 'sub-orbital' space, the point
where weightlessness kicks in and the curvature of the earth and
blackness of space can be seen.
Erick Morazin, the Allianz account director in charge of the
plans, told Reuters that the while the prices were still being
finalised, the most basic level of insurance for such trips was
likely to start at around $700 and go up to as much as $10,000.
"We are looking into space tourism as a new market for the
next generation of travellers," he said.
"Typically the price of an insurance policy is around 3-4
percent of the total trip cost. So if we were covering the
cancellation of a trip, the loss incurred by the customer would
be $20,000 -- the price of the deposit -- so the cost of the
policy would be around $700."
Morazin added that Allianz had sketched out around 20
different insurance packages that add medical, luggage and other
forms of cover to the basic policy. He was wary about giving too
many details, however, fearing that it could benefit rival
insurance firms also looking to enter the space travel market.
Virgin is not the first firm to offer paying customers trips
into space.
One firm, Space Adventures, has so far sent seven people
into space and is currently offering customers the chance to do
space walks and orbit the moon. Boeing Co has also said
it plans to develop passenger spaceships. (for story click
)
U.S. plans to scale back NASA's missions is partly driving
commercial firms' current interest in providing space trips.
Following the retirement of the U.S. shuttle fleet,
Washington has announced plans to fund an $850 million
investment in commercial passenger spaceships and in future is
expected to pay firms to take its astronauts into space.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, edited by Richard Meares)