UPDATE 3-Italy's ex-pm Renzi calls leadership contest for his PD party
* Early elections seen as increasingly unlikely (Adds decision on party congress to be made at weekend)
BERLIN, June 15 Spain will not need a broader bailout that goes beyond its banks, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Friday.
Asked if he shared concerns that Spain as a whole would need to be rescued, spokesman Martin Kotthaus said "no" at a regular news conference.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($126 billion)to shore up its teetering banks, but Spanish and EU officials insist that - unlike Greece or Portugal - the Spanish state does not require outside aid.
($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michelle Martin, Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Early elections seen as increasingly unlikely (Adds decision on party congress to be made at weekend)
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage: