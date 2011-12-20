BERLIN Dec 20 Germany on Tuesday praised "ambitious and wide-ranging" reforms announced by Spain's Prime Minister elect Mariano Rajoy in parliament a day earlier.

"The German government welcomes the announcement of these reforms. We know that they will be very demanding for Spain... [Monday's] message shows that Spain will approach the necessary reforms with speed and determination," a government spokesman said.

Rajoy pledged deep spending cuts in his first address to the new parliament after his People's Party (PP) trounced the Socialists in the November election, though he gave few details. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)