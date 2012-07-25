BERLIN, July 25 Germany has not urged Spain to
seek a full sovereign bailout, a spokesman for the finance
ministry said on Wednesday, dismissing a report that the German
finance minister had made such a request during his meeting with
the Spanish finance minister in Berlin a day before.
Asked about the report, finance ministry spokesman Johannes
Blankenheim said: "That's absurd and not up for debate."
The German government does not believe the euro zone "is on
the brink of disaster", a government spokesman added during a
regular press conference in Berlin.
