BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
BERLIN Feb 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday she had full confidence in his government's ability to push through reforms needed to overcome his country's economic crisis.
"We have a relation of full trust in the Spanish government... I have the impression that the whole Spanish government is working to drive down unemployment, to push through structural reforms," Merkel told a joint news conference with Rajoy.
Merkel made her comment after being asked whether a corruption scandal in Spain had hurt German confidence in Rajoy's leadership. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin, writing by Gareth Jones)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.