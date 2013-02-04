BERLIN Feb 4 Angela Merkel told Spain's prime
minister on Monday she had full confidence in his government's
ability to push through reforms, brushing aside a growing
corruption scandal in Spain which has prompted calls for Mariano
Rajoy's resignation.
The scandal has hit just as 57-year-old Rajoy, who had a
reputation for being boring but clean, appeared to make some
headway in tackling the country's deep financial crisis.
"We have a relation of full trust in the Spanish
government," Merkel told a joint news conference with Rajoy in
Berlin, adding she believed Madrid was fully focused on driving
down unemployment and pushing through structural reforms
"I am convinced that the Spanish government and Mariano
Rajoy as prime minister will be able to sort out these problems
and the German government will support them with all of its
powers."
Rajoy repeated his assertion made over the weekend that he
not done anything wrong.
Media reports allege the former treasurers of his People's
Party operated a slush fund with donations from construction
industry executives that were then doled out to Rajoy and other
party leaders.
"The things I'm accused of are false. I still have same
desire, force, courage and determination... to overcome one of
the most difficult situations Spain has gone through in 30
years," he said, in response to a question over whether he still
had the moral standing to lead the country.
The Spanish leader has said he welcomed an investigation
into the affair and would publish his tax declarations on the
internet.