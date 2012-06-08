BERLIN, June 8 A German government spokesman
declined to comment on Friday on whether Spain would request
European aid this weekend for its ailing banks but reiterated
Berlin's stance that euro zone instruments already exist to
provide help if needed.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that finance ministers
of the 17-nation euro zone would hold a conference call on
Saturday to discuss a Spanish request for an aid package for the
banks amid worsening market turmoil.
"It is the decision of the Spanish government alone whether
it seeks financial help... The euro zone instruments are in
place (to help if required)," government spokesman Steffen
Seibert told a news conference, declining to comment on the
report.
