BERLIN, Sept 28 Germany's opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) confirmed on Friday that former finance minister
Peer Steinbrueck would challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in the
next federal election in 2013.
"Restraining financial markets and creating a new social
balance is our 2013 campaign focus and we are convinced that
Peer Steinbrueck is the best candidate for that and the best
chancellor Germany can find," said SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel.
Steinbrueck told a news conference he was not interested in
serving in another Merkel-led "grand coalition" government as
the SPD did in 2005-2009, but wanted to head a completely new
government with the SPD's Greens allies.