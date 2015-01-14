BERLIN Jan 14 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg pressed Germany during a visit to Berlin on
Wednesday to increase defence spending, saying the country
needed to show more leadership in this area given its strong
economy and influence in foreign affairs.
"Germany is such a key country in Europe, Germany has the
strongest economy in Europe and Germany is providing leadership
in so many areas in Europe," Stoltenberg said following talks
with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"But we're also looking for German leadership when it comes
to investing in defence because we need to invest in our defence
to be able to protect all our allies and to maintain the
security and stability of Europe," he added.
At a summit in Wales last year, NATO leaders agreed to move
towards the alliance's target of spending 2 percent of economic
output on defence within a decade.
Among NATO members, only Britain and the United States
currently meet the target. Germany, Europe's largest economy,
spends roughly 1.3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP)
on defence.
Despite a rise in geopolitical risks and revelations last
year that Germany's military hardware is in such a state of
disrepair that it is struggling to meet its NATO commitments,
Merkel's government has prioritised budget consolidation.
Her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last October,
amid a slew of embarrassing reports about the state of German
equipment, that Berlin could only consider increasing defence
spending in the "medium term".
Due to its Nazi past, Germany has been reluctant to
intervene in foreign military conflicts in past decades, though
it has taken a lead diplomatic role in the standoff with Russia
over Ukraine and agreed last year to send arms to Kurds fighting
Islamic State militants in Iraq.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown)