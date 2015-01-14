BERLIN Jan 14 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pressed Germany during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday to increase defence spending, saying the country needed to show more leadership in this area given its strong economy and influence in foreign affairs.

"Germany is such a key country in Europe, Germany has the strongest economy in Europe and Germany is providing leadership in so many areas in Europe," Stoltenberg said following talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"But we're also looking for German leadership when it comes to investing in defence because we need to invest in our defence to be able to protect all our allies and to maintain the security and stability of Europe," he added.

At a summit in Wales last year, NATO leaders agreed to move towards the alliance's target of spending 2 percent of economic output on defence within a decade.

Among NATO members, only Britain and the United States currently meet the target. Germany, Europe's largest economy, spends roughly 1.3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

Despite a rise in geopolitical risks and revelations last year that Germany's military hardware is in such a state of disrepair that it is struggling to meet its NATO commitments, Merkel's government has prioritised budget consolidation.

Her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last October, amid a slew of embarrassing reports about the state of German equipment, that Berlin could only consider increasing defence spending in the "medium term".

Due to its Nazi past, Germany has been reluctant to intervene in foreign military conflicts in past decades, though it has taken a lead diplomatic role in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine and agreed last year to send arms to Kurds fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown)