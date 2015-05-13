BERLIN May 13 Germany's domestic intelligence
agency (BfV) has no evidence that the United States carried out
industrial espionage in Europe, its chief said on Wednesday.
Allegations that Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency
helped the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) spy on European
firms have put strains on Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and could damage
relations with the United States.
Addressing a security conference in Berlin, BfV chief
Hans-Georg Maassen warned against using every suspicion to
discredit cooperation with Washington.
"To date we have no proof that American intelligence
agencies are spying on top German companies," he said. "The
Americans were, are and remain a very important partner for us."
Surveillance is an especially sensitive issue in Germany
because of the extensive snooping by the Stasi secret police in
old Communist East Germany and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Revelations by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden about wide-ranging NSA espionage in Germany caused
public outrage when they first surfaced a couple of years ago.
Maassen said he had asked business groups for indications of
Western espionage in light of the Snowden revelations, but he
had yet to receive any such information.
He added that the existence of "selectors" - IP addresses,
search terms and names - for defence companies did not mean that
they were targets of industrial espionage in all cases.
Both foreign and German intelligence agencies, he said, have
an interest in certain defence equipment not being delivered to
countries like North Korea and that embargo regulations are
kept.
