BERLIN Dec 21 U.S. contracting companies such
as Cisco, which manages much of the German armed
forces' data, should be contractually barred from passing
sensitive information to the U.S. security services, a spokesman
for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives was quoted saying.
German news magazine Focus on Saturday cited Hans-Peter Uhl,
parliamentary spokesman on interior policy for the
conservatives, as saying Cisco needed to be required by contract
not to pass sensitive material to the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA).
He said the German government wanted to monitor U.S.
contracting companies more closely in future.
A spokeswoman for the German government declined to comment
on the Focus magazine report.
Reports earlier this year that the NSA had tapped phones and
emails in Europe, including Merkel's mobile phone, caused
outrage in Germany, where memories remain of eavesdropping by
the Stasi secret police during communist rule in East Germany.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday tried to strike a
middle ground on questions about surveillance practices by the
NSA, saying some checks were needed on the system but "we can't
unilaterally disarm."