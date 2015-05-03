BERLIN May 3 Germany's top public prosecutor
will look into accusations that the country's BND foreign
intelligence agency violated laws by helping the United States
spy on officials and firms in Europe, including Airbus group,
the federal prosecutors office said.
A spokesman for the prosecutors office confirmed weekend
media reports that an investigation had been launched as
opposition politicians demanded more information about the
unfolding scandal from Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.
"A preliminary investigation has been started," the
spokesman said. In a related development, federal prosecutor
Harald Range himself will be questioned by a parliamentary
committee looking into the affair in Berlin on Wednesday.
Der Spiegel magazine said the BND helped the U.S. National
Security Agency over at least 10 years, embarrassing Germany and
upsetting many in a country where surveillance is a sensitive
topic due to abuses by the Nazis and the East German Stasi.
The magazine also reported that in 2013 the BND ordered
staff to delete 12,000 internet "selectors" -- IP addresses,
email addresses and phone numbers of German government officials
-- that it had been tracking for the NSA.
Opposition members of parliament for the Greens and Left
party have requested more information from Merkel's government
about the BND's assistance to the NSA. German media said there
were indications EU governments and agencies, especially France,
were the targets of the BND's spying for the NSA.
"This appears to be reaching a criminal dimension,"
Christian Stroebele, a senior Greens member of parliament, told
the Rheinische Post newspaper.
Airbus Group AIR.PA said on Thursday it planned to complain
to the German authorities over reports that the country's
foreign intelligence agency had helped the United States to spy
on it and other European firms.
At the heart of the controversy is the scope of cooperation
between the BND and NSA that began in 2002 after the September
11, 2001 attacks -- and how long the Chancellor's office was
aware of BND's activities on behalf of the NSA.
It is an especially touchy issue in Germany because Merkel
and many Germans reacted strongly in 2013 to reports that the
NSA had long been tapping Merkel's cell phone. "Spying among
friends is not at all acceptable," she said at the time.
