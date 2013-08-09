* Deutsche Telekom to use Germany-based email servers
* NSA affair seen boosting IT security software sales
* Email plan makes snooping harder but not impossible
BERLIN, Aug 9 Germany's leading telecoms
operator will channel email traffic exclusively through its
domestic servers in response to public outrage over U.S. spy
programmes accessing citizens' private messages, Deutsche
Telekom said on Friday.
Deutsche Telekom launched the "E-mail made in Germany"
initiative after a month of public indignation over reports on
U.S. snooping based on documents leaked by fugitive former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The spying scandal, which has filled German newspapers for
weeks, has become a major headache for Chancellor Angela Merkel
ahead of a Sept. 22 election. Government snooping is a sensitive
subject in Germany due to the heavy surveillance of citizens in
the former communist East and under Hitler's Nazis.
"The spying campaign has deeply rattled Germans," Deutsche
Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann said at a news
conference in Berlin on Friday to launch the initiative aiming
to make email communication in Germany "more secure".
Deutsche Telekom and its partner United Internet,
which account for about two-thirds of all email users in
Germany, said they would protect clients' emails via so-called
SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption. This is an option already
offered by Google.
The former telecommunications monopoly, in which the German
state remains the biggest investor with a 32 percent stake, said
all data processing and storage would take place in Germany.
"This will make a big difference," said Sandro Gaycken, a
professor of cyber security at Berlin's Free University.
"Of course the NSA could still break in if they wanted to,
but the mass encryption of emails would make it harder and more
expensive for them to do so," said Gaycken.
German news magazine Der Spiegel reported in June, citing an
NSA document, that the United States taps half a billion phone
calls, emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month.
Snooping fears will boost sales of IT security goods like
virus scanners, firewalls and access administration tools, which
had been expected to be worth 3.33 billion euros in Germany this
year, up from 3.16 billion in 2012, according to the IT-market
data provider International Data Corporation (IDC).
But Bitkom, which represents more than 2,000 German IT
companies, expects even higher demand after news of wholesale
electronic surveillance by American and British intelligence.
"The reports about PRISM and Tempora have considerably
raised awareness for IT security," Bitkom President Dieter Kempf
said in a statement, adding that the market should now outpace
the 5 percent growth that had been expected this year.
Stefan Frei, a research director at information security
company NSS Labs, said the Telekom response was a step in the
right direction.
"This initiative helps to tackle the-day-to-day sniffing
around on the communication lines but it still doesn't prevent
governments from getting information," Frei said.