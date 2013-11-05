BERLIN Nov 5 Germany on Tuesday asked the
British ambassador to come to the foreign ministry to discuss a
newspaper report that a covert spying station was operating in
Berlin with hi-tech equipment mounted on the embassy roof.
Documents leaked by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden show that Britain's surveillance
agency is operating a network of "electronic spy posts" from
within a stone's throw of the Bundestag and German chancellor's
office, the Independent reported.
"At the instigation of Foreign Minister (Guido) Westerwelle,
the British ambassador was asked to come for a talk at the
foreign ministry," a German statement said.
"The director of the European department asked for an
explanation of current reports in British media and indicated
that tapping communications from a diplomatic mission would be a
violation of international law."
The foreign ministry's request for an explanation is a less
serious diplomatic move than formally summoning the ambassador.
In London, a spokesman for British Prime Minister David
Cameron said: "We don't comment on intelligence questions. It's
my understanding that he was invited. It's the British
ambassador's job to talk to the German government and I'll let
him do that. The prime minister has not spoken to Merkel. We
have an excellent relationship with the German government and I
think that will continue."
State surveillance is an especially sensitive subject in
Germany, a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the
Stasi secret police in the former communist East.
Allegations of British surveillance surfaced just weeks
after reports the United States' espionage agency tapped
Merkel's phone, prompting a furious response from Germany and a
flurry of diplomatic and political activity, as Berlin pushes
for a no-spying deal with Washington in order to restore trust.