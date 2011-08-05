* International workforce, low costs attract
companies
* International investors increasingly invest in Berlin
By Kalina Oroschakoff
BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters Life!) - Drawn by creative talent and
a young, international workforce, entrepreneurs are increasingly
choosing Berlin as a launching pad for internet start-ups,
companies and industry observers say.
While none of Germany's top 30 companies are based in the
city, its low costs and highly qualified labour pool have laid
the groundwork for what many hope could develop into Europe's
technology hub.
"Berlin is currently the hottest city in the European
start-up scene," Matthias Schrader, chief executive of
SinnerSchrader one of Europe's biggest digital media agencies
and chairman of the annual "Next" conference, told Reuters.
"Berlin has the perfect mix of creative potential, technical
talent, low living costs and cosmopolitan flair -- a combination
that exists nowhere else," he added.
A government report in June showed that Berlin is Germany's
top location for innovative start-ups in the information and
communication technology (ICT) field, beating the much wealthier
cities Munich, Stuttgart and Hamburg.
One such company, Soundcloud, an online music sharing
platform with millions of users including musicians Bjork, Foo
Fighters and 50 Cent -- was founded by two Swedes drawn to the
German capital.
Co-founder Alexander Ljung said the company, which opened in
in 2007, has seen its user numbers grow to 5 million users, and
has no problems attracting qualified staff.
Mike Butcher, editor of trade publication TechCrunch Europe,
said this is not surprising as Berlin is affordable and has a
multilingual workforce that speaks English -- an extra incentive
for investors.
"Start-ups which are getting visibility tend to have more of
an international footprint and therefore attract the interest of
the Silicon Valley venture capital community," he added.
U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher and pop singer Madonna's manager
Guy Oseary turned heads in the tech industry when they invested
an undisclosed amount in Soundcloud this summer.
Other venture capitalists known for involvement include Web
heavyweights like Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and Accel
who have invested in Research Gate, a German idea exchange
platform for scientists which also chose Berlin.
"Benchmark actually told us to go either to Berlin or San
Francisco," Ijad Madisch, ResearchGates' founder who has just
recently celebrated hitting 1 million users. Facing heavyweight
competition in San Francisco, he said the choice was easy.
"Berlin has got lots of developers and overall costs are
lower here," he said. "Thanks to the city's international crowd,
we can find suitable people who speak multiple languages."
Along with the other international start-ups like Soundcloud
and Wooga, Europe's largest developer of online social games,
Madisch believes that Berlin has reached a critical mass that
will help draw in more companies, German and international.
(Additional reporting by Joanna Partridge, editing by Paul
Casciato)
(Created by Paul Casciato)