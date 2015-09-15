BERLIN, Sept 15 Germany is planning to widen the
scope for innovative young companies to tap venture capital
subsidies it offers from next year, according to a government
paper seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Under the plan, the government will pay a grant of 20
percent on investments in venture capital of up to 500,000 euros
($563,700) a year. That would double the threshold from 250,000
euros a year now.
"Germany needs a new founding epoch," read the paper on
venture capital, which was the joint work of the economy and
finance ministries.
The paper also includes plans for exemption from a tax on
gains from the sale of minority shareholdings for so-called
business angels who invest in young companies.
German start-ups struggle to raise funds when compared with
their U.S. peers due to a shortage of venture capital.
Investment in German start-ups more than doubled to $1.7
billion last year, but this was still a pittance compared with
the $49.4 billion attracted by U.S.-based start-ups.
The cabinet is due to back the paper when it meets on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel)