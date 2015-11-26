DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 26 Germany's anti-trust authority said on Thursday it had searched several offices and homes as part of an investigation of companies that make and sell stainless steel.

The Federal Cartel Office declined to name any of the targets of the investigation.

Switzerland's Schmolz + Bickenbach said earlier the German Federal Cartel Office had inspected its German subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (DEW) in connection with a probe into possible fixing of alloy surcharges. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)