FRANKFURT, July 10 German steelmakers may lower
their forecast for crude steel production this year after output
fell 5.7 percent to 21.9 million tonnes in the first half on the
back of shrinking manufacturing activity in Europe.
"Against the background of cautious development of new
orders, existing economic uncertainties and the lingering euro
zone crisis, we see downside risks to our forecast for 44.0
million tonnes in 2012 made at the start of this year," steel
association Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl said on Tuesday.
It said it would issue a new forecast after the summer
break, if necessary.
German crude steel output, a broad indicator of health in
the manufacturing and construction industries, totalled 44.3
million tonnes last year. Big companies include Salzgitter
and ThyssenKrupp.
Production for June dropped 4 percent year-on-year, with the
association saying the 3.73 million tonnes forged represented a
three-month high.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dan Lalor)