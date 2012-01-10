* Steel federation sees stable demand from big end-clients

* Warns raw materials prices pose risk

* Says 2011 crude steel output rose 1 pct to 44.3 mln T (Adds background, quotes)

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 Germany's crude steel output will probably remain almost flat this year as the euro zone debt crisis starts to affect the economy of Europe's largest steelmaker, and the risk of rising raw material prices weighs, a German industry body said.

The German Steel Federation said crude steel production last year rose 1 percent to 44.3 million tonnes, affected by a summer dip in demand that deepened into a second-half slump that forced capacity cuts in steel mills.

"We expect crude steel production in 2012 at around 44 million tonnes. The production will substantially remain stable," Federation President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said on Tuesday in a statement.

He said demand would be supported by major end-clients, such as the automotive and engineering sectors, and that the construction segment was expected to grow further this year.

But he warned that raw material costs pose a downside risk despite recent slight price reductions for iron ore and coking coal, key inputs in steel-making.

Germany's biggest steelmaker, ThyssenKrupp, and other European steel companies have announced some production cuts in the face of weaker demand, and more furnaces are likely to be idled in coming months.

Some producers in the region have announced restarts and even an expansion, but curtailments are widely seen as likely to dominate as customers prefer to run down their inventories in an uncertain economic environment. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by Jane Baird)