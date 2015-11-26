BERLIN Nov 26 Steelworkers in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will receive a pay rise of 2.3 percent next year, despite tough conditions in the industry, union IG Metall said on Thursday.

The talks on a pay deal for 75,000 workers lasted 11 hours and an agreement was reached in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the union, which had initially called for a pay increase of 5 percent.

"Despite difficult conditions in the steel industry, our workers will not miss out on the overall positive economic climate," Knut Giesler, IG Metall negotiator said in a statement.

The steel industry has been severely hit by a global crisis in the sector that is fast rising up the political agenda in Europe, where many steelmakers lay much of the blame for their predicament on record steel exports from China.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, cut its full-year profit forecast this month and in Britain, weak steel prices have led to heavy job losses and the liquidation of the country's second-largest steelmaker.

IG Metall said it and employers had agreed to discuss how to secure jobs in the industry with politicians.

"Secure jobs and fair wages in the steel industry require fair competition. Politicians in European must contribute to that," Giesler said.

The new pay deal runs until the end of February 2017 and also includes a one-off payment of 200 euros ($212.40) for November and December 2015. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Joseph Radford)