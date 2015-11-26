BERLIN Nov 26 Steelworkers in the western
German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will receive a pay rise
of 2.3 percent next year, despite tough conditions in the
industry, union IG Metall said on Thursday.
The talks on a pay deal for 75,000 workers lasted 11 hours
and an agreement was reached in the early hours of Thursday
morning, said the union, which had initially called for a pay
increase of 5 percent.
"Despite difficult conditions in the steel industry, our
workers will not miss out on the overall positive economic
climate," Knut Giesler, IG Metall negotiator said in a
statement.
The steel industry has been severely hit by a global crisis
in the sector that is fast rising up the political agenda in
Europe, where many steelmakers lay much of the blame for their
predicament on record steel exports from China.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer,
cut its full-year profit forecast this month and in Britain,
weak steel prices have led to heavy job losses and the
liquidation of the country's second-largest steelmaker.
IG Metall said it and employers had agreed to discuss how to
secure jobs in the industry with politicians.
"Secure jobs and fair wages in the steel industry require
fair competition. Politicians in European must contribute to
that," Giesler said.
The new pay deal runs until the end of February 2017 and
also includes a one-off payment of 200 euros ($212.40) for
November and December 2015.
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Joseph Radford)