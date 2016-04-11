DUISBURG, Germany, April 11 German steelworkers
took to the streets on Monday, demanding more measures against
the dumping of cheap Chinese imports and greater job protection
amid uncertainty over the future of Thyssenkrupp's
steel business.
Germany is Europe's biggest steelmaker and 45,000 workers
joined rallies across the country, the IG Metall union said.
The powerful union is demanding job guarantees if
Thyssenkrupp merges its steel business with that of India's Tata
Steel or another player - a prospect that has become
more likely in the past weeks.
Workers fear they could face a similar fate to their peers
in Britain, where Tata has put its entire steel business up for
sale, putting thousands of jobs at risk.
"I have another 39 years left to work. I don't want to be
left on the street," said Ingo, a 28-year-old Thyssenkrupp
employee, who identified himself only by his first name, at a
march towards Thyssenkrupp's steel headquarters in the city of
Duisburg in the Ruhr valley industrial heartland. That rally
drew 16,000 workers.
Steelmaking in Europe has dwindled over the past decades as
heavy industry has declined while other countries, in particular
China, have ramped up production, selling excess steel on world
markets at prices European producers cannot match.
There was some positive news, though, as Tata Steel reached
a deal on Monday to sell part of its British operations to
investment firm Greybull Capital, saving more than 4,000 jobs.
Still, thousands of other jobs remain at risk as the Indian
company has yet to find a buyer for its loss-making plant in
Wales.
The European Union has set import duties on some Chinese
steel products and has started anti-dumping investigations into
others under pressure from Britain, France and Germany but will
not impose any new measures until November.
"Brussels must decide: dirty steel from China or good clean
steel from (the German state of) NRW," Knut Giesler, head of IG
Metall in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said.
The industry employs 86,000 people in Germany and had
revenues of 40 billion euros ($46 billion) in 2014. Thyssenkrupp
is the top producer, followed by ArcelorMittal and
Salzgitter.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel was due to address
the protesters at Duisburg on Monday, while IG Metall also
organised demonstrations in Berlin and the southwestern state of
Saarland.
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
