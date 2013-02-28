UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Germany's Federal Cartel Office searched the offices of ThyssenKrupp's Steel Europe unit in Duisburg, the industrial company said on Thursday.
"According to the search warrant, the matter involves alleged anticompetitive agreements between market participants relating to specific steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany," ThyssenKrupp said in a statement.
The company said it would actively support authorities with the investigation and would take "rigorous action" if allegations are substantiated. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources