BERLIN Nov 22 Germany's IG Metall union
reached an agreement with steel companies in northwestern
Germany to increase wages by 3.8 percent over a 15-month period,
officials from the union and the employers said on Tuesday.
The deal will raise wages for 75,000 workers in the state of
North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's largest state, and will likely
serve as a basis for further wage deals in the sector.
"It was really difficult to get this done," said Oliver
Burkhard, the head of the negotiations for the IG Metall union
after 12 hours of talks.
"This is an agreement that we can live with," said Helmut
Koch, who led the negotiations for the employers. The deal also
includes improved terms for trainees.
Steel workers in the region had demanded increases of 7
percent and had threatened to strike if wage talks failed to
reach a deal on Monday.
The union is also in collective bargaining talks for
steel-sector workers in the German regional states of Lower
Saxony and Bremen at companies including ThyssenKrupp,
Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal.
Germany, Europe's largest steel producer, will likely
produce less crude steel this year than expected as the euro
zone crisis creeps its way into the real economy, German Steel
Federation President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)