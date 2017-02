DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 4 Germany's IG Metall trade union has threatened a strike at steel companies in parts of the country next week to push demands for wage increases.

"Employers shouldn't play for time too much," the union's head in the regional state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Oliver Burkhard, told journalists late on Thursday.

The second round of wage talks slated for Monday afternoon needs to yield results. "Otherwise there could be warning strikes next week," he said.

The union is in collective bargaining talks for steel-sector workers in the German regional states of NRW, Lower Saxony and Bremen at about 60 companies including ThyssenKrupp , Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal . (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff)