DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 21 Steel workers in the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia would be prepared to strike if wage talks do not result in a deal on Monday, the IG Metall union said.

The union is in collective bargaining talks for steel-sector workers in the German regional states of NRW, Lower Saxony and Bremen at about 60 companies including ThyssenKrupp, Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal.

The union had earlier this month threated warning strikes in the talks as it seeks to push through demands for wage increases. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)