BERLIN, Sept 8 Germany's economy ministry opposes new stimulus measures as a way to counter a possible economic downturn, newspaper Die Welt reported on Thursday.

Citing a three-page ministry working paper, the daily said the idea had been dismissed by Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who also heads the Free Democrats, junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

"Calls for programmes financed by debt, as they are being made somewhat internationally, are counterproductive given the underlying crisis of confidence in indebted countries," Die Welt quoted the report as saying.

Europe's widening debt crisis and a political battle in Washington in July over the U.S. budget and national debt have shaken global markets in recent weeks and sent business and consumer confident plummeting, threatening the global recovery.

On Wednesday, the United States urged Europe to act "decisively" to resolve its debt crisis and shore up its banking sector to help rebuild global market confidence, a call similar to one made by the International Monetary Fund.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said Europe's economic health would be a key focus for a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday in France.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview released last weekend that Europe and the United States should consider stimulating economic growth, if the situation permits, to offset the current confidence crisis. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; Editing by James Dalgleish)