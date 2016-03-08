FRANKFURT, March 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MERCK

Indicated unchanged

German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA raised the prospect of an increase of more than 10 percent in adjusted core earnings this year, expecting additional profit from the takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich to offset higher expenses on drug development.

RWE

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

Germany's second-largest utility said it would radically restructure its British unit npower in a response to widening losses and a rapid outflow of customers that are increasingly switching to cheaper rivals.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Symrise posted a 23 percent rise in EBITDA and said it planned to an EBITDA margin of between 19 percent to 22 percent by end 2020.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 5 percent lower

Dialog said it expected its gross margin to remain broadly in line with that achieved in 2015 after reporting underlying EBITDA rose 33 percent to $359.5 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.76 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output rose strongly in January, showing the engine room of Europe's largest economy began 2016 in solid form despite financial market turmoil that has hit business morale.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

