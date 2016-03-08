FRANKFURT, March 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MERCK
Indicated unchanged
German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA raised the
prospect of an increase of more than 10 percent in adjusted core
earnings this year, expecting additional profit from the
takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich to offset higher
expenses on drug development.
RWE
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
Germany's second-largest utility said it would radically
restructure its British unit npower in a response to widening
losses and a rapid outflow of customers that are increasingly
switching to cheaper rivals.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Symrise posted a 23 percent rise in EBITDA and said it
planned to an EBITDA margin of between 19 percent to 22 percent
by end 2020.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 5 percent lower
Dialog said it expected its gross margin to remain broadly
in line with that achieved in 2015 after reporting underlying
EBITDA rose 33 percent to $359.5 million.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.76 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 6.27 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial output rose strongly in January, showing
the engine room of Europe's largest economy began 2016 in solid
form despite financial market turmoil that has hit business
morale.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)