UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
2015 financial report due.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.9 pct higher
2015 financial report due.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.2 pct higher
2015 financial report due.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.8 pct higher
The telephone company is considering options for its infrastructure assets, including its mobile-phone towers, potentially following in the footsteps of European rivals as telephone companies seek ways to raise cash, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE
VW indicated 2.3 pct higher
MAN indicated 0.2 pct higher
Annual press conference of unit Porsche AG due.
Separately, the departure of its U.S. boss is a blow to VW's attempts to revive sales after its emissions test cheating scandal, but should not disrupt its efforts to strike a deal with U.S. regulators, analysts and sources told Reuters.
In addition, VW's MAN SE unit said it expects higher operating earnings in 2016.
METRO
Indicated 1.9 pct higher
A spokesman said the retailer will invest in its Real out-of-town hypermarkets and that there are parties interested in the Real stores. He declined comment on rumours that Metro was aiming to sell Real.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated 4.5 pct higher
The company said its sales grew 10.5 percent to 1.061 billion in 2015.
SCHALTBAU HOLDING
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The company kept its dividend stable and forecast higher earnings for 2016.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"
AXEL SPRINGER - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices in February fell 0.2 percent year-on-year and rose 0.4 percent month-on-month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary estimates.
German February wholesale prices down 0.5 pct m/m, down 1.9 y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.