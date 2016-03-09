BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 9 The DAX top-30 index
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Deutsche Post said it expected to increase operating
earnings by at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) this year,
despite not being able to rely on a strong tailwind from the
global economy.
An experimental package delivery service Amazon is
testing in Munich is challenging Deutsche Post's DHL,
the Handelsblatt daily reports.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's biggest utility posted a record loss of 7 billion
euros in 2015, hurt by 8.8 billion euros in writedowns on
loss-making power plants that will be listed separately later
this year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 3 percent lower higher
The U.S. Justice Department sent German automaker Volkswagen
a subpoena under a bank fraud law in its diesel emissions probe,
a person briefed on the matter said Tuesday.
Separately, California may allow partially-repaired
Volkswagen diesel cars implicated in the company's emissions
scandal to continue operating on its roads because a full fix
may not be possible, the state's air regulator said at a
legislative hearing.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The company already published
preliminary figures on Feb. 2, saying its 2015 EBIT margin
narrowed to 2.6 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier.
