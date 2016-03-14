FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 14 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Deutsche Bank

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The lender has raised fixed salaries to partially compensate a 17 percent fall in bonus payments, Chief Executive John Cryan told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Cryan reiterated he would not rule out a capital increase for Deutsche Bank although he said the lender is able to fulfil capital requirements through other means.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

French investigators on Sunday recommended tougher medical checks for pilots after uncovering fresh evidence of unreported concerns over the mental state of a German pilot who crashed his Germanwings jet into the Alps last year, killing all 150 people on board.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

A former employee of Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary is suing the company for damages, claiming he was unlawfully fired after flagging internally what he alleged was illegal deletion of data, a group of German media outlets said on Sunday.

BERTELSMANN

The European media company Bertelsmann is looking for more acquisitions for its music business, BMG head Hartwig Masuch tells Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

WINDELN.DE

Up 2 percent in Frankfurt early trading The online retailer aims to grow over the next few years to become the leading ecommerce retailer for young families in Europe, co-founder and management board member Alexander Brand told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.74 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.76 pct.

Time: 7.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

