BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse said it had reached a merger agreement with the London Stock Exchange and saw potential cost savings of 450 million euros ($499 million) per year for the combined company.

Ann-Kristin Achleitner is due to be elected to the German stock exchange operator's supervisory board on May 11, Handelsblatt reported, without citing the source of the information.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher

European new car sales jumped 14 percent in February, industry data showed on Wednesday, helped by an extra selling day, even allowing Volkswagen's core brand to swing back to growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Annual press conference due. The carmaker published preliminary results on March 9.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent

The carmaker's human resources chief has described a 5 percent wage claim by union IG Metall as "completely excessive", newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Public sector union Ver.di said it will call on hundreds of workers at the telephone company's sites in Baden-Wuerttemberg to walk off their shifts on Wednesday in protest for more pay.

LINDE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The industrial gases group said it will purchase 26,047 own shares under a 2012 buyback agreement.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The reinsurer will buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

U.S. law firm Hausfeld said it will pursue claims of European customers harmed by the carmaker's emissions scandal, adding to VW's mounting legal challenges.

The carmaker's modification of about 2.5 million diesel cars in Germany is being delayed by at least six weeks, Bild reported on Wednesday.

BILFINGER

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

The engineering services group scrapped its dividend for 2015 and said it was still at the beginning of a major transformation that would occupy it for some time yet.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The world's largest chemicals distributor said on Wednesday it expected further growth this year but warned that a downturn in the oil and gas business in North America would limit the increase.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The ticketing company said it had entered into a joint venture with Nordisk Film, owned by Danish media company Egmont, to create a leading Scandinavian ticketing operator.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The airport operator said it was cautious on passenger growth at its Frankfurt and Antalya airports in 2016 after attacks on tourist destinations dampened demand for travel to places such as Turkey this year.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The forklift truck maker said it would propose a 1:3 stock split to its annual shareholders' meeting on May 24.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The company published preliminary figures on Feb. 4.

SILTRONIC

No indication available

The group said it was slightly optimistic that demand would pick up again in the second quarter, after flat sales in the first quarter, as it published full 2015 results.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Down 14 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Stratec adjusted its 2016 sales forecast and said it would not reach its medium-term guidance due to weak business in China.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The fashion house forecast 2015/16 revenues of 890-920 million euros as it published full first-quarter financial results.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)