FRANKFURT, March 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest
consolidator of closed life funds, is preparing to bid for
Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance unit, Sky News reported.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Deutsche Boerse will give the German state of Hesse, where
the exchange operator is based, assurances on its support for
the future development of Frankfurt as a financial centre, Chief
Executive Carsten Kengeter told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung newspaper in an interview.
Separately, credit rating agency S&P put various Deutsche
Boerse and LSE ratings on credit watch following their
announced merger agreement.
In addition, Euronext NV is looking to bolster its
size and may snap up any assets LSE or Deutsche Boerse are
forced to sell to satisfy antitrust regulators, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Deutsche Post DHL Group is among parties that entered
initial bids to buy South Korea's fourth-largest logistics
company Logen Co Ltd, Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
CEO Joe Kaeser to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Industrials & EU Autos Conference in London from 0800
GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Jens Michael Wegmann, Thyssen's head of the Industrial
Solutions division, tells Handelsblatt that Thyssenkrupp will
reorganise the business to deal with slowing economies in
important markets.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
Indicated xxx pct xxx
Annual report due. The company published preliminary results
on March 2 and said it saw a slight decline in its full-year
pretax profit for 2016.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
No indication available
The company said proposed a dividend of 0.54 euros per share
for 2015.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Annual report due. The steelmaker published preliminary
results on Feb. 26 and said it expected to break even at the
pretax level this year.
FREENET
Indicated 2.1 pct lower
The company has acquired a 23.83 percent stake in Sunrise
Communications for about 714 million euros ($808
million).
GFK
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Q4 results due. The market researcher published a trading
statement on Jan. 29, reporting a 6.3 percent increase in
full-year sales.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - HSBC starts with "hold"
MUNICH RE - Berenberg starts with "buy"
HANNOVER RE - Berenberg starts with "buy"
HOCHTIEF - Berenberg starts with "hold"
MTU AERO ENGINES - Berenberg raises to "buy" from
"hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.7 pct at
Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February producer prices -0.5 m/m, -3.0 pct y/y vs
Rtrs poll of 0.2 pct m/m, -2.6 pct y/y.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)