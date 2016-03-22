FRANKFURT, March 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0742 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Moody's Investors Service said it had placed Deutsche Bank AG's ratings on review for possible downgrade, citing rising execution hurdles as the bank tries to stabilize profits over the next three years.

Deutsche Bank's finance chief Marcus Schenck told Boersen-Zeitung that January and February were the worst first two months to a year he has personally seen in the banking sector. He also said in the interview that no more write-downs on the Postbank unit were planned for this year.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The lubricant maker said it anticipated EBIT growth of between 3 and 7 percent in 2016. It published preliminary figures on Feb. 19.

KUKA

Indicated 4 percent lower

The industrial robot maker forecast a 2016 EBIT margin of more than 5.5 percent before purchase price allocation, citing increased investment in Industrie 4.0. It reported preliminary figures on Feb. 17, meeting its full-year targets for sales and profit margin.

STROEER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The advertising company proposed a dividend increase to 0.70 euros per share. It reported preliminary results on Feb. 23, reporting a 40 percent rise in core profit and affirming its 2016 guidance.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Offer period for $1.8 billion bid by Diebold due to end. Diebold's CEO said on Monday he is optimistic more than 75 percent of the shares will be tendered by the expiration of the offer period.

ZALANDO

No indication available

Capital Markets Day due.

EVOTEC

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The biotech firm said it expected adjusted 2016 EBITDA before changes in contingent considerations to be positive and significantly improved compared to 2015, when adjusted EBITDA rose 13 percent to 8.7 million euros. 

JENOPTIK

Indicated unchanged

The maker of lenses and optical sensors proposed an increased dividend of 0.22 euros per share. It published preliminary results on Jan. 26 and said it saw moderate organic sales and earnings growth this year.

ADO PROPERTIES

No indication available

The real estate company said on Tuesday that 2015 FFO1 without profit from disposals more than doubled to 30.2 million euros. CFO Yaron Zaltsman will leave by July 2016, the company said late on Monday.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated unchanged

The real estate group reported FY net profit 13.8 million euros. It published preliminary results on Feb. 2, reporting a rise in income from rents and leases and hiking its dividend.

HORNBACH HOLDING

No indication available

Trading statement for fiscal year 2015/16 due.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Q4 results due. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 7 percent at 49.4 million euros. Poll:

BERTELSMANN

No indication available

Annual results due.

PORSCHE

No indication available

State prosecutors in Stuttgart said on Monday they have launched an appeal against the acquittal of Wendelin Wiedeking, a former chief executive of Porsche, of alleged market manipulation during a failed bid for Volkswagen.

IPO

SENVION

Final offer price for the shares set at EUR 15.75 apiece, Senvion said late on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 50.8 vs 50.5, Services PMI seen at 55.0 vs 55.3.

German March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 105.8 vs 105.7, Current Conditions at 112.6 vs 112.9, Current Conditions at 112.6 vs 112.9.

German March ZEW sentiment index due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 5.0 vs 1.0, Current Conditions unchanged at 9.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)