BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks: VOLKSWAGEN Indicated 0.6 percent lower Two sources told Reuters that Volkswagen was not expected to unveil an agreement Thursday with U.S. regulators at a federal court hearing in California on how to address excess emissions in 580,000 diesel vehicles. German news agency DPA said VW's lawyer Robert Giuffra had asked a judge to extend its deadline in a dispute over electronic data by 14 days. Separately, a spokesman for VW said the carmaker will recall 177,000 Passat cars built in 2014 and 2015 due to a technical glitch that could cause engines outage. German paper Bild, citing financial sources, reported that plans by Volkswagen to issue a bond by late June have met with lukewarm investor interest amid the emissions scandal, German paper Bild reported on Wednesday. CONTINENTAL Indicated 0.3 percent lower Annual report due. The automotive supplier already published preliminary results on March 3 and raised its dividend. LUFTHANSA Indicated 0.2 percent lower Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines will cancel their flights to Brussels until the end of Monday, March 28, a spokesman said late-Wednesday. Including previous cancellations, 156 flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Brussels were affected and 12,300 passengers. From Thursday, Lufthansa will start a daily bus shuttle between Frankfurt and Brussels. Also, Lufthansa and its two main unions said they would work together to improve flight safety, a year to the day after last year's Germanwings crash. JUNGHEINRICH Indicated 0.3 percent higher Analyst conference due. The company published its financial results and held a news conference on Wednesday. TAG IMMOBILIEN Indicated 0.3 percent lower The real estate group published its annual report. CANCOM Indicated 0.2 percent higher Q4 results due. DRILLISCH Indicated 1.6 percent lower Drillisch reported a 24 percent rise in 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 105.6 million euros. Separately, it said Chief Executive Paschalis Choulidis would step down for personal reasons. STRATEC BIOMEDICAL Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade The company agreed to buy Hungary's Diatron MI Plc, a maker of hematology applications, from private equity firm The Riverside Company and said the acquisition would be earnings accretive this year. XING Indicated 0.2 percent lower Annual report due. The business social network operator reported preliminary results on Feb. 22. ADLER REAL ESTATE Indicated 2 percent higher The property group reported a rise in 2015 operating earnings. FERRATUM Indicated 0.7 percent lower The group proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros per share for 2015. KOENIG & BAUER Indicated 0.4 percent lower The printing press maker said it would pay no dividend for 2015, saying its annual net profits had not offset retained losses. STEILMANN SE No indication available The German apparel company said late on Wednesday it would file for insolvency. ANALYSTS' VIEWS HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", raises target price to 76 euros from 72 euros RWE - RBC raises to "sector perform" from "underperform", lifts target price to 12 euros FRAPORT - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform", cuts target price to 55 euros from 65 euros OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close. Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct. GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA Morale among German consumers dipped going into April, as shoppers felt less upbeat about the future of Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday. German February import prices -0.6 pct m/m, -5.7 pct y/y. Real wages in Germany rose 2.4 percent last year compared to 2014, the strongest increase since 2008, the Statistics Office said on Thursday, in a boost to private consumption which has become the main driver of growth in Europe's biggest economy. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH DIARIES REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)