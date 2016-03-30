FRANKFURT, March 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have suggested another move may be just around the corner.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Paramount Services Holdings, the investment fund of the Qatari royal family, issued a statement on Wednesday in support of Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner.

AAREAL BANK

Annual report due. The property lender reported preliminary results on Feb. 25 and proposed a dividend 1.65 euros a share for 2015.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

The real estate group said it expected its funds from operations to nearly double to 115 million euros ($130 million) this year, after the acquisition of DO Deutsche Office.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Annual report due. The software company published preliminary results on March 2 and said it expected its pretax profit to rise to 35 million euros this year.

QIAGEN

Qiagen said it would offer around 686 million Danish crowns ($104 million) to buy Denmark's Exiqon A/S to expand its leadership position in Sample to Insight solutions for RNA analysis.

SMA SOLAR

Germany's largest solar group on Wednesday surprised markets by proposing a dividend for 2015, the first in three years, after strong demand in foreign markets and cost cuts helped it back to profit faster than expected.

SUESS MICROTEC

The company published its annual report, showing its net profit dropped to around 200,000 euros from 4.6 million a year earlier.

ELRINGKLINGER

The automotive supplier said it expected its adusted operating profit to rise to 160-170 million euros this year and proposed a stable dividend for 2015.

GRAMMER

The automotive supplier reported its 2015 net profit dropped to 23.8 million euros from 33.6 million a year earlier.

HHLA

The port logistics group proposed a 13.5 percent rise in its annual dividend to 0.59 euros per share.

SCOUT24

The company forecast double-digit revenue growth and a disproportionate rise in earnings this year.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate group reported a 22 percent rise in 2015 funds from operations to 64 million euros.

Separate, it said it bought a centrally located office property in Leipzig for around 57 million euros.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF APRIL 1:

MDAX

OUT: WINCOR NIXDORF

IN: WINCOR NIXDORF (tendered shares)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTZ - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 4.7 euros from 3.5 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary March inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.6 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.6 pct m/m, -0.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

