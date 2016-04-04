FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde denied on Sunday that IMF staff would push Greece closer to default as a negotiating tactic on a new Greek bailout deal, which she said was "still a good distance away."

PANAMA PAPERS

A huge data leak from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca allegedly reveals how some companies domiciled in tax havens are being used for suspected money laundering, arms and drug deals, and tax evasion, a consortium of more than 100 news organisations around the world reported on Sunday.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher

Carmakers published U.S. sales data for March late on Friday. Deliveries of Volkswagen were down around 10 pct, BMW sales fell 13.3 percent, with sales of Mercedes-Benz and Smart down 1.1 percent.

Volkswagen is recalling 91,000 Passat sedans in the United States to fix insufficient cable insulation that could cause short circuits, it said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German lender wants to drastically simplify its information technology systems and has tasked, Deutsche Bank executive Kim Hammonds with overhauling the fragmented systems, Boersen-Zeitung said.

Separately, Deutsche Bank has fallen from third to fifth among the world's top investment banks, according to data released by financial industry research house Coalition.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA is finalising a proposal to sell its 26.87 percent stake in a steel slab plant that cost nearly $10 billion to build to Germany's Thyssenkrupp for $1 plus the assumption of some debt, a source close to the deal said.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The troubled engineering services group will not ask its shareholders for a routine approval of five executives' performance at its annual meeting next month because of ongoing compliance investigations, it said on Friday.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Nordex said it had received all regulatory approvals for its merger with Acciona Windpower, meaning the deal was now final.

GRENKELEASING

No indication available

New business at Grenke Group's leasing business jumped 19 percent to 364 million euros ($414 million) in the first quarter.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 13.50 euros from 12 euros

FRAPORT - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral", cuts price target to 49 euros from 62 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February engineering orders due from the VDMA association of engineering companies at 0800 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

