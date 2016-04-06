BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

PANAMA PAPERS

Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty of leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm which have shone a spotlight on the offshore wealth of politicians and public figures worldwide.

CHINA ECONOMY

Activity in China's service sector strengthened in March, but employment fell for the first time in over 2.5 years, a private survey showed, sending mixed signals on the health of a sector which Beijing is counting on to offset prolonged weakness in manufacturing.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz deliveries for March expected, as Daimler holds its annual general meeting.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that environmental lobby group DUH has filed for an injunction against Daimler with a court in Stuttgart, claiming the carmaker provided customers with misleading information on emissions.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The cement firm announces a plan to integrate Italcementi which it said would affect around 400 of the company's 2,500 jobs in Italy by 2020.

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.5 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.3 percent higher

Talanx down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German insurers' association GDV is due to hold its annual press conference at 0900 GMT.

Separately, China's Anbang Insurance Group said it was buying Allianz Life Insurance Korea and Allianz Global Investors Korea, confirming an earlier report that said Anbang had agreed to buy Allianz's South Korean life insurance unit for about 250 billion won ($216.6 million).

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Siemens does not rule out acquisitions in its Building Technologies business, the unit's chief Matthias Rebellius told Handelsblatt in an interview. "But the question is how you can use size to generate added value for customers," he said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

A court has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to blame Porsche AG for the crash that killed actor Paul Walker, Sky News reported.

AIRBUS, MTU AERO ENGINES

Airbus up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

MTU indicated 0.2 percent higher

Recent glitches in the production of engine gearboxes for the A400M military transport aircraft will take several weeks or several months to resolve, the head of one of the engine consortium companies said on Tuesday.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Furniture retailer Steinhoff has submitted an undisclosed offer to buy a significant part of the bedding business of France's Cauval, the South African company said.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Traffic figures for March due.

ENBW

Down 2.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Ruling expected from Bonn regional court on EnBW's suit against the German government and its owner Baden-Wuerttemberg over a decision to shut down its nuclear reactors for three months in 2011.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DAIMLER - 3.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.38 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output fell less than expected in February after jumping in January, data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that the sector is likely to give Europe's largest economy a modest push in the first quarter of 2016.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

