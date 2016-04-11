BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

PANAMA PAPERS

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gave details of a plan on Sunday to combat tax havens including creating an international network of registers that list the actual owners of companies.

BANKS, INSURERS

Austrian financial markets regulator FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution , is imposing a nominal loss on Heta's creditors of more than half their senior bonds' face value, it said on Sunday. German insurers said an amicable deal was still possible.

SAP

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

SAP warned late on Friday that first-quarter results would be weaker than expected due to slower sales of software licenses to corporate customers, particularly in Brazil and the United States.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will push for a significant reduction in bonuses for the carmaker's management board on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

China's vehicle sales in March rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier, data from China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

Auto supplier Bosch said on Friday it was in talks with high-definition digital maps company HERE, exploring whether to take a stake in the firm controlled by German carmakers.

Separately, Japan's government and carmakers Toyota Motor Corp Nissan Motor Co will join in an effort to develop intelligent maps by 2018, the Nikkei daily said, as competition heats up to improve the technology key for autonomous driving.

Also, BMW launched on Friday a car-sharing service in Seattle, where it will offer customers the use of 370 BMW and Mini vehicles, before expanding to other cities in the United States.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The lender plans to outsource application development jobs to a unit in Poland to cut IT costs, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, saying IT chief Stephan Mueller presented the plan at a recent townhall meeting. It added that around 800 of Commerzbank's 2,500 IT jobs would be affected.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Traffic figures for March due at 1100 GMT.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Hearing due in Hamm regional court in Russian holding firm Sintez's appeal against a 2015 ruling that it could pursue a damages suit against Juergen Grossmann, the former chief executive of utility RWE, over a takeover that went awry in 2008, but not against the company itself.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser declined to comment on Friday on media reports of a delay in the planned merger of its wind power business with Spain's Gamesa.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

IG Metall is demanding job guarantees for workers at the industrial group as it talks with India's Tata Steel about a possible tie-up of their European steel operations, a regional union head told Rheinische Post newspaper on Saturday.

AIRBUS

No indication available

France and Germany have joined Britain in suspending export credit facilities for Airbus Jet deliveries, expanding the fallout from a potential corruption probe in the UK, several people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated xx percent xx

The company issued medium-term targets, saying it expected high single-digit percentage annual growth in normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

BOSCH

Bosch CFO Stefan Asenkerschbaumer told Boersen Zeitung newspaper on Saturday there was some weakening of demand for diesel vehicles but it was not significant and was linked to uncertainty among consumers. In general, the economic tailwind for the company remained weak in 2016 so far, he said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HENKEL - 1.47 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Bernstein starts with "outperform, target price 73.50 euros

HELLA - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts target price to 37 euros

SCHAEFFLER - Credit Suisse starts with "outperfrom", target price 15.30 euros

PORSCHE SE - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts target price to 52 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.8 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

