FRANKFURT, April 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Juergen Fitschen, is worried about the threat Chinese banks pose to European banks, which he said are already struggling to compete with their counterparts in the United States.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

Some 12,500 employees of Deutsche Telekom are expected to join walkouts on Tuesday as they push for a 5 percent pay hike and job security in ongoing wage talks, labour union Verdi said.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

A German court will rule on June 15 on whether claims brought by Russian holding firm Sintez against German utility RWE over a failed takeover attempt in 2008 are valid, it said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen will slightly delay the recall of 160,000 Passat and Skoda cars in Europe after software updates aimed at fixing emission violations failed to work, it said on Monday.

Separately, daily Bild reported that VW's supervisory board is to decide by the end of next week how much management should receive as bonus payments.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The property group said it signed a new lease for 1,600 square metres of office space in Duesseldorf that will generate an annual rent of 350,000 euros.

DUERR

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The industrial systems and automotive supplier said it was reviewing strategic options for its cleaning technology specialist Duerr Ecoclean Group.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 3.9 percent in March, airport operator Fraport said.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q4 results press conference due. The company published preliminary results on March 7, with net profit rising to 68 million euros from 63 million a year earlier.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The property firm is investing 50.6 million euros in a the office property Erlenhoefe in Berlin, which generates net rent of 2.9 million euros a year.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 4.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Rocket Internet, its shareholder Kinnevik and Britain's Tesco said they sold stakes in Lazada, the Southeast Asia-focused online retailer founded by Rocket, to China's Alibaba.

EX-DIVIDEND

HENKEL - dividend 1.47 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

SAP - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 83 euros from 63.10 euros

CONTINENTAL - Nomura raiess to "buy" from "neutral", revises target price to 205.50 euros from 205.90 euros

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 31 euros from 29 euros

GEA GROUP - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts target price to 45 euros

KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral" - traders

SALZGITTER - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "sell" - traders

ROCKET INTERNET - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 25 euros

TECHNOTRANS - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 21 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, inched up 0.1 percent on the year in March and rose 0.8 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary estimates.

Separately, German March wholesale prices +0.3 pct m/m, -2.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

