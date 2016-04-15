FRANKFURT, April 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Deutsche Bank agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate gold and silver prices. Terms were not disclosed, but both settlements will include monetary payments by the German bank.

Separately, the lender said Pamela Root would replace Nadine Faruque as global head of compliance.

In addition, Deutsche Bank said that an agreement had been reached to sell Maher Terminals USA, LLC, a container terminal in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Also, the London City's status as financial hub is at risk from a Brexit vote, Deutsche Bank's chief executive told the Financial Times.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

German daily Handelsblatt said the steelmaker could combine its steel operations with either Tata Steel or Arcelor Mittal, citing industry sources. Foreign players are seen as having better chances of a combination than with domestic players like Salzgitter, the paper said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

European new car sales rose 5.7 percent last month, industry data showed on Friday, despite a fall in sales for Volkswagen's core brand and fewer trading days in March due to Easter.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Bilfinger on Thursday confirmed it had held talks with Thomas Blades and other potential candidates as the troubled German engineering services group searches for a new chief executive.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 3.7 pct lower

Draegerwerk on Thursday said currency headwinds and restructuring costs led to a 63 percent drop in full-year operating profit, forcing the German medical equipment maker to lower its dividend and an accelerate cost cuts.

EX-DIVIDEND

MTU - dividend 1.70 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from "hold"

SYMRISE - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from "hold"

TALANX - Helvea Baader cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct at 0615 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)