UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Deutsche Bank agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate gold and silver prices. Terms were not disclosed, but both settlements will include monetary payments by the German bank.
Separately, the lender said Pamela Root would replace Nadine Faruque as global head of compliance.
In addition, Deutsche Bank said that an agreement had been reached to sell Maher Terminals USA, LLC, a container terminal in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Also, the London City's status as financial hub is at risk from a Brexit vote, Deutsche Bank's chief executive told the Financial Times.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
German daily Handelsblatt said the steelmaker could combine its steel operations with either Tata Steel or Arcelor Mittal, citing industry sources. Foreign players are seen as having better chances of a combination than with domestic players like Salzgitter, the paper said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
European new car sales rose 5.7 percent last month, industry data showed on Friday, despite a fall in sales for Volkswagen's core brand and fewer trading days in March due to Easter.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Bilfinger on Thursday confirmed it had held talks with Thomas Blades and other potential candidates as the troubled German engineering services group searches for a new chief executive.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 3.7 pct lower
Draegerwerk on Thursday said currency headwinds and restructuring costs led to a 63 percent drop in full-year operating profit, forcing the German medical equipment maker to lower its dividend and an accelerate cost cuts.
EX-DIVIDEND
MTU - dividend 1.70 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from "hold"
SYMRISE - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from "hold"
TALANX - Helvea Baader cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct at 0615 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.