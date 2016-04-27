BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is likely to decide at its May 4 Governing Council meeting to scrap the 500-euro banknote, a source familiar with the discussion said, a move that could add to the ECB's tensions with Germany.

ADIDAS

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The German sporting goods group hiked its 2016 guidance as it reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, citing strong brand momentum.

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The chemicals group is open to acquisitions, Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Kurt Bock.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said Germany's biggest bank aimed to close its major legal disputes by the end of the year, he told a German newspaper.

Separately, a leading proxy voting firm has advised shareholders to reject pay at three of Europe's banks including Deutsche Bank when they host their annual general meetings in the coming days.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q1 results expected after market close.

E.ON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany's biggest utility expects its operating profit to rise next year, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told analysts on Tuesday, pointing to a large contribution from the group's renewable operations.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

German airline Lufthansa braced passengers for a day of disruptions as it is hit by a German union strike at airports, including hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, and had to cancel nearly 900, or around 60 percent, of its flights.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

A nuclear power plant in Germany has been found to be infected with computer viruses, but they appear not to have posed a threat to the facility's operations because it is isolated from the Internet, the station's operator said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Europe's largest automaker eclipsed Toyota as the world's top-selling carmaker in the first quarter as the Japanese rival grappled with a series of production stoppages.

KION GROUP

Down 1.3 in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker said its first-quarter operating profit rose to 98.6 million euros thanks to sustained demand for its forklift trucks and warehouse services business in Europe.

OSRAM

Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting group said its quarterly underlying operating profit rose 15 percent and affirmed guidance it raised last week after trends at its up-for-sale lamps business and its professional lighting unit improved.

STEINHOFF

The group said its third increased offer for Darty was final and would not be increased.

QIAGEN NV

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q1 results expected after market close. A Reuters poll among bankers and brokerages sees first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) down 13 percent to $58.6 million. Poll:

COMDIRECT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German bank said its first-quarter total income fell by 9.5 percent to 88.7 million euros on a yearly basis, compared to its exceptional Q1 in 2015 when the financial institute posted 98.1 million euros in total income.

WIRECARD AG

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

German payment service provider Wirecard AG said its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by about 35 percent to 61.9 million euros ($69.90 million).

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The real estate group reported its first-quarter net profit rose to 6.1 million euros from 2.4 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MUNICH RE - 8.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

DRAEGERWERK - 0.19 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", lowers target price to 117 euros from 120 euros

VOLKSWAGEN - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts price target to 160 from 106 euros for prefs, to 184 from 127 euros for ordinary shares

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight", raises price target to 78 euros from 52 euros

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale improved heading into May with shoppers becoming increasingly upbeat about their future income, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a further sign that private consumption will continue to support growth in Europe's largest economy.

